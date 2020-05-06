Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jarred Paul Castel with his wife Katie Anne Castel.
Jarred Paul Castel with his wife Katie Anne Castel.
Crime

Husband-killer could leave jail by Christmas

by AAP
6th May 2020 11:52 AM | Updated: 11:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Queensland woman who killed her husband by throwing a 20cm knife at him when he got home late could be out of jail for Christmas.

Katie Anne Castel was granted a December 20 parole eligibility date by the Queensland Court of Appeal on Wednesday after arguing her sentence was "manifestly excessive".

Castel was sentenced last year to nine years' jail for killing Jarred Castel by throwing a kitchen knife that hit him in the chest.

The successful appeal means she will be eligible for parole after serving a third - rather than half - of her manslaughter sentence.

More Stories

courts crime editors picks katie anne castel murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Business boss calls for grassroots game-plan post virus

        premium_icon Business boss calls for grassroots game-plan post virus

        Business A prominent business leader and former chamber chief has joined a growing number of business owners calling for a clear action plan amid the COVID-19 crisis

        Council: Business directives must come from experts

        premium_icon Council: Business directives must come from experts

        News Several councillors agreed the first businesses to restart should have limited...

        PARALYSED PARROTS: What to do with sick lorikeets

        premium_icon PARALYSED PARROTS: What to do with sick lorikeets

        Pets & Animals Paralysis syndrome to blame for Lorikeet deaths across Queensland.

        OPEN SOON: Restaurateurs snap up historic building

        premium_icon OPEN SOON: Restaurateurs snap up historic building

        News A historic building is the home to a new sustainable cafe