Huskies lost during tornado found safe

River Heads mini tornado - A sore and sorry Deimos is receiving some bedside attention, from owner Kerry Dunn, after disappearing, during Monday night's mini tornado. Valerie Horton

FAMILY pets, which escaped from their River Heads yard in Monday's wild weather, have been found safe and well.

Kerry Dunn, who wasn't home when the mini-tornado hit the seaside suburb, raised the alarm on social media after discovering her loved huskies had disappeared.

"My son came home and saw (the dogs) on the road and put them back in the backyard not knowing the fence had been demolished," she said.

"By the time he had phoned me, the dogs had whisked off again."

In a desperate bid to find her beloved pets, Ms Dunn took to Facebook to request public help. The post was quickly shared across several community sites.

Good news came through about 5.30am.

"We got a text saying someone had found our dog after seeing the post," she said.

"They were very sorry for themselves in the morning and were very happy to be home."