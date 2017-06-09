Huxham asks 'please explain' over 'smear' phone calls

PLEASE EXPLAIN: One Nation's Damian Huxham has said there is action afoot over a series of blanket 'smear' phone calls to Hervey Bay residents, accusing the party of being untrustworthy.

IT WAS phone messages that had Hervey Bay residents asking "please explain."

And one of Pauline Hanson's local candidates has called for an investigation into how Hervey Bay was bombarded with phone calls saying One Nation "can't be trusted."

The calls accused his party of "busily plotting to rip off taxpayers" and played recordings of internal discussions between Ms Hanson and party chief of staff James Ashby.

Damian Huxham phone call: One of the anti-One Nation phone calls that went out over the Fraser Coast overnight. Video courtesy of Damian Huxham.

Hervey Bay candidate Damian Huxham said the party would get to the bottom of the "smear campaign."

"The party's not going to sit down and lick its wounds like a cat anymore. We will find out where they've come from and...we'll take it as far as we can," Mr Huxham said.

"My family had to sit through it, and they were just trying to have dinner," Mr Huxham said.

"People are just sick of it; politics these days has been about how much smear you can put on the other candidate and parties. We need to be better than that."