Huxham eyes off Hinkler

Pauline Hansen announces Damian Huxham as the One Nation candidate for Hervey Bay in the next state election.

Pauline Hansen announces Damian Huxham as the One Nation candidate for Hervey Bay in the next state election. Jocelyn Watts

POLITICAL chaos in Canberra and growing animosity towards major parties are Damian Huxham's signs the stars could finally be aligning in his favour.

With the highs and lows of three election campaigns behind him, the One Nation loyal believes his fourth could finally have the outcome he's been hoping for.

Mr Huxham, a FIFO worker and Pauline Hanson's candidate for Hervey Bay at last year's State Election, has once thrown his hat into the ring as the party's federal candidate for Hinkler.

Mr Huxham told the Chronicle he was committed to reducing the cost of living and providing reliable power to the electorate.

"We will restore Australia's essential 90-day fuel security policy and commit to reducing cost of living expenses while ensuring manufacturers have a globally competitive power source," Mr Huxham said.

"We need to build infrastructure projects such as a national fast rail service, dams and water projects, hospitals and upgrade major roads.

"Our priority has and will always be the people we represent."

Mr Huxham also pledged to investigate the abuse of foreign work visas and introduce an apprenticeship scheme "that will create jobs for Australians".

"Locally we will be pushing for the connection between Bundaberg and Hervey Bay via the Burrum bridge, should the results of the feasibility study be positive," he said.

When asked of his thoughts of Mr Huxham's nomination and whether he thought his seat was under threat, Mr Pitt said the minor parties "have no way of delivering anything they commit to".

"The minor parties will promise everything and deliver nothing," he reiterated.

Labor candidate Richard Pascoe did not respond by print deadline.

In the 2016 Federal Election, Mr Pitt held the seat with about 38,887 votes.

Mr Huxham received 16,987 votes, or 19.16 per cent of the total vote.

In last year's State Election he received about 25.23 per cent of the vote.