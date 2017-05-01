26°
Huxham hits back at dereg. claims: 'They just won't play fair'

Blake Antrobus
| 1st May 2017 12:43 PM
Pauline Hansen announces Damian Huxham as the One Nation candidate for Hervey Bay in the next state election.
Pauline Hansen announces Damian Huxham as the One Nation candidate for Hervey Bay in the next state election. Jocelyn Watts

ONE Nation's Damian Huxham is adamant his party won't be de-registered despite allegations of misconduct.

This is after Queensland ALP Senator Murray called on the Electoral Commission of Queensland to investigate claims Pauline Hanson and her advisors had allegedly breached legal requirements to formally register a state political party.

Mr Huxham, One Nation's candidate for Hervey Bay, said the allegations, reported in a weekend paper, would not stop him from taking on sitting MP Ted Sorensen at the next state election.

He said it was not up to candidates to handle administrative issues and was confident the party's executive team would "sort it out."

"I've been endorsed with them (One Nation) for almost three years; I'm just focused on local issues," he said.

"I'm confident this is just another smear campaign. They just won't play fair."

Hitting back at Sen Watt, Mr Huxham claimed his rival " couldn't lie straight in bed" and One Nation was a threat to Queensland's major parties.

One Nation&#39;s Damian Huxham with Pauline Hanson.
One Nation's Damian Huxham with Pauline Hanson. Alistair Brightman

"The worst thing that could happen is the two major parties stay in power. We need a change in Queensland," he said.

"One Nation is the biggest threat to both major parties, and they don't like it.

Mr Watt's letter, also posted to Twitter on Sunday, pointed to the party allegedly switching legal structures last November to an incorporated association without informing the ECQ.

"This is now the third matter concerning PHON (Pauline Hanson's One Nation) that has recently been referred to relevant authorities for investigation," the letter read.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  damian huxham deregistration ecq fcpolitics one nation pauline hanson

