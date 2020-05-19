Hybrid 'McZinger' burger sparks frenzy

Can't decide between Macca's and KFC? Than this burger hack is the perfect solution for you — thank us later.

Can't decide between Macca's and KFC? Than this burger hack is the perfect solution for you — thank us later.

Ever really, really wanted a Big Mac, but then also really, really wanted some deliciously KFC crispy chicken?

Same here - life can be cruel sometimes, especially if you're indecisive when it comes to food.

Fortunately one TikTok video has shared a solution that should take care of both your Macca's and KFC cravings at the same time.

Or at the very least the burger switch will give you something new to try if you've, ahem, gotten very comfortable with your usual fast food choices while in lockdown.

The simple burger switch has been touted as one of the best hacks on TikToks and it's so straightforward you'll wonder why you hadn't thought of it before.

In a 15 second video TikTok user @cheetahheater shared how he bought a Big Mac burger from McDonald's and KFC Zinger burger.

Can’t decide between KFC or Macca’s?

Try buying a Big Mac and swapping out the beef patties for KFC Zinger fillets.

Once home he swapped out the beef patties in the Big Mac for the Zinger chicken fillets, creating a "McZinger" burger.

The simply swap soon attracted thousands of video views and comments with plenty of people questioning why they had never done the "genius" swap themselves.

"This is actually a good idea from TikTok for once," one person wrote, while another added: "Why have I not thought of this?"

"Literally what everyone wants," another TikTok user commented, while another wrote that their "mouth is watering" just from watching the video.

The burger suggestion has proved a hit.

"You've broken the system," one person commented, while another person jokingly added that this was why they had seen two KFC workers at a Macca's the other day.

Meanwhile others suggested the hack could be even better if you opted for just two zinger fillets and a Big Mac burger minus the patties - which Macca's employees can do for you if you ask.

"Just ask for no meat next time on the Big Mac! Saves you money," one person suggested.

TikTok hasn't just been popular for fast food hacks.

19-year-old Joshuah Nishi has build a massive following on the video-sharing site by posting recipe dupes of fast food favourites.

His most popular video is one in which he shares how to make McDonald's famous McNuggets - with some of his followers claiming they taste better than the store version.

The recipe is as simple as cutting chicken breast into cubes, blending and creating a "dry mix".

Originally published as Hybrid 'McZinger' burger sparks frenzy