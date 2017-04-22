Hyne Timber Cadet Program to combat unemployment

WITH the Fraser Coast experiencing higher than average unemployment rates, Hyne Timber brings refreshing news with the reintroduction of their Cadet Program.

The Cadet Program offers successful applicants a unique, life changing opportunity to earn a salary while learning about all areas of production, customers, engineering innovation and technology, finance and business while also being sponsored to undertake agreed national qualifications in a Cert IV, Diploma, or Degree.

Hyne Timber's Organisational Development Manager, Mark Lourigan said the Cadet Program is a fantastic opportunity and is expected to be highly competitive.

"Of course, there are limited positions available and we expect to take on at least three this year and more next year.

"Information packs are available now with Expressions of Interest called by the 26th April.

Information packs are available by emailing recruitment@hyne.com.au but note, full expressions of interest must be received by close of business, April 26.