’I believe it will go ahead’: MP responds to wind farm concern

MARYBOROUGH MP Bruce Saunders believes the $2 billion wind farm in Tuan Forest will go ahead as planned.

He said mixed feedback was standard for a major project but Forest Wind, the company behind the project, had done the best it could to consult with the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I've had a lot of good feedback, I've had a few negative people too," Mr Saunders said.

"No matter what you announce, you're going the get a level of opposition."

"The thing is, some of the people who have now been informed about it, are now for it."

Mr Saunders said there were still many hurdles to cross before the project, which is still in the approval process, began but he was optimistic.

"I believe it will go ahead," he said.

Mr Saunders' comments come after concerns were raised by some residents living nearby and Forest Wind outlined its continued commitment to engaging with the Fraser Coast community.

The wind farm would be built in the Tuan pine forestry between Maryborough and Gympie.