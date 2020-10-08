A truck driver has been sentenced for aggravated animal cruelty after his pet goat was found dead at the back of his yard.

A truck driver has been sentenced for aggravated animal cruelty after his pet goat was found dead at the back of his yard. Rhiannon Tuffield

A SOUTHERN Midlands truck driver has been fined for aggravated animal cruelty after he failed to sufficiently feed his pet goat which subsequently died.

Justin Dean Jones, 33, of Bagdad previously pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated animal cruelty in the Hobart Magistrates Court.

He was sentenced by Magistrate Robert Webster on Thursday.

One of Jones' goats was found dead in the rear of his yard when RSPCA officers visited on June 25, 2018.

Justin Dean Jones leaves the Hobart Magistrates Court.

Jones told officers he had been feeding it a mix of lucerne and oats, giving it and another goat one scoop per day.

The court heard the goat that died was also found to have worms, which Magistrate Webster said would have been a contributing factor to its death.

Magistrate Webster said it was an aggravating factor that Jones had not provided veterinarian treatment for the animal's worms.

"I buggered up - trust me your honour, you won't see me again," Jones said.

He was also fined for speeding through a school zone in May 2019 when his licence was suspended due to fines.

"I accept your frank admissions that you stuffed up," Magistrate Webster said.

The maximum penalty for aggravated animal cruelty is a fine of $31,000 or up to five years in prison.

Jones was convicted and fined $1000 for the aggravated animal cruelty charge and will have to pay a total of about $1600 with the traffic fines and court costs.

Originally published as 'I buggered up': Goat owner confesses after pet's death