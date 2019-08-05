‘I came so close to losing my son forever’

A YOUNG father has shocked doctors with a recovery "nothing short of amazing", waking up from a coma after an alleged attack at the uni bar left him fighting for life.

The father of Nathan Welch has spoken about just how close his son came to death for the first time ­following his "miracle" recovery.

Kevin Welch revealed the horrifying moment he was told his 21-year-old son was unconscious in a critical ­condition after allegedly being struck to the head.

"It was pretty stressful and destroying," Mr Welch said.

"He's a popular person; he was out with his friends, just having a good time."

Mr Welch has praised the care of paramedics and Townsville Hospital medical staff for saving his son's life after a fight occurred outside the bar at James Cook ­University's Douglas campus just before 11pm Thursday.

"The quality of the paramedics and emergency ­department staff, and ICU staff: they've all been ­amazing and if it wasn't for them he wouldn't be here," Mr Welch said.

"The concern was whether he was going to survive or not. The fact that it was next door at the uni was his saving grace because they got him into ED straight away to ­relieve the pressure on his brain."

The young father of three-year-old Jarryd has since woken from his induced coma, surprising doctors and his family with his positive recovery.

"They (doctors) weren't expecting that sort of ­outcome; they were optimistic but had no idea whether he would have trouble with his brain function," Mr Welch said.

"He'll be in hospital for quite a while yet until the swelling on the brain ­reduces."

Mr Welch said his son's recovery was "nothing short of amazing" given his critical condition initially.

"A lot of time they just drill a hole but they had to take a sizeable section of the skull out and drain the blood, ­because the bleed on the brain was so severe," he said.

"(Saturday) they did a scan and from there decided to slowly wake him up.

"I was basically watching the whole process of him coming around and responding to requests to move and last night he was able to speak."

Mr Welch said he couldn't understand how acts of ­violence such as this were still happening given all the media campaign messaging out there.

"People need to think ­before they act because … it ­affects their life as well," he said.