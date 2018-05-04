'I can do more as mayor': Schmidt

HE'S leveraged his campaigns on bringing down rates and Greg Schmidt is confident he'll deliver if he's elected.

Mr Schmidt, who unsuccessfully ran for council during the 2016 Local Government elections, said he could only try to bring "new experiences” to the role and focus on bringing rates down.

He said he didn't feel the rates were reduced as much as they could have been following the previous campaign.

"Last election my focus was rates down, sharpen the pencil not the scissors and provide a positive council team,” Mr Schmidt said.

"The biggest unseen achievement was provocation to other mayoral candidates in 2016.

"I applied great pressure and I can do more as the mayor.”

Mr Schmidt said some of his proudest moments as a member of the community included his 15 years in the road construction industry, where his "machine operation skills have created some of the best public accesses.”

Looking back on the previous campaign, he said the 2016 election was one dominated by negativity.

"I hope a lesson was learned within the voters that it was just a negative campaign about the time when people would listen to anything for a reason to vote differently,” Mr Schmidt said.

"I am giving the public another option to consider me.”