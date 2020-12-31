Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Cairns mum will start 2021 as the city’s newest millionaire after scoring division one in last night’s Gold Lotto draw.
A Cairns mum will start 2021 as the city’s newest millionaire after scoring division one in last night’s Gold Lotto draw.
News

‘I can’t breathe’: Mum strikes lotto gold

31st Dec 2020 11:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CAIRNS mum will start 2021 as the city's newest millionaire after scoring division one in Wednesday's Gold Lotto draw.

The Edmonton woman held one of four division-one winning entries and takes home $1 million.

Her win caps off a lucky year for the Far North, which is one of the country's top lottery hot spots after multiple division-one successes, including a $20 million windfall in November.

A whopping $30,627,552.12 was scored from 12 division-one lottery winning entries across the Far North between December 1, 2019 and November 30, 2020.

 

Kathy, Phong and Vincent Nguyen from Edmonton Tobacco Station celebrate the win.
Kathy, Phong and Vincent Nguyen from Edmonton Tobacco Station celebrate the win.

MORE NEWS

Fortune teller: What's in store for Cairns

10 biggest Cairns council decisions of 2020

Ultimate guide to FNQ readers' favourites

 

The latest winner said she had been playing the same numbers for years.

"I don't know what to say," she said when her win was confirmed.

"I can't breathe.

"What a way to start the New Year."

The woman said she planned to use the money to set up her family and she would love to go on a holiday.

"I just want to go paradise for a day or so."

The winning ticket was purchased at Tobacco Station Edmonton.

 

 

Originally published as 'I can't breathe': Cairns mum strikes lotto gold

lotto

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        The one place to see fireworks on the Coast this NYE

        Premium Content The one place to see fireworks on the Coast this NYE

        Family Fun Many fireworks displays have been cancelled, but not this one.

        Paradise is back in business after bushfires

        Premium Content Paradise is back in business after bushfires

        Travel Fraser Island is ‘Good to Go’ as resorts re-open in time for summer.

        BREAKING: Four being assessed after two-car crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Four being assessed after two-car crash

        News Emergency services are at the scene of the crash North of Gympie. SEE DETAILS: