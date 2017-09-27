Why I can't deny my gay friends of marriage: Letter

When it comes to marriage decision, I choose love

THERE have been many changes to traditions originally set out in the old testament and carried through to the new.

We no longer stone our sons to death for answering back, or others for eating shellfish, or even mixing material or crops.

Marriage has changed also from the original intention of ensuring bloodlines and building allegiances.

I first learned about what love means from my upbringing within the church.

My own vows some 25 years ago were drawn from Corinthians and the love spoken of therein.

I truly thought that we had progressed through this issue as a society, just like with stoning, or ritualistic sacrifices.

I thought that we all now understood that marriage equals love.

But now the vote.

Since it was announced, I have heard my church condemn marriage equality from the pulpit.

Whenever I hear Father speak of love, I now hear "but only for some".

When my kids are learning at school that the "Greatest of these is love", I now hear "unless you are gay" and know my church will abandon them if they find themselves same-sex attracted in years to come.

My fellow Christians often speak of the love they have for our fellow man, now with the caveat "except for them".

I am truly shaken. I have sought council and guidance, but I just can't deny my gay friends and colleagues the same community acceptance, joy and the sense of belonging to something bigger than the self that marriage brings.

I never thought that I would ever have to choose between love or the church.

But to me, love always wins...not just for some, but for all.

ADRIAN BIRKO

Hervey Bay

Text messages a step too far

I CAN'T believe the marriage equality 'Yes campaign had hide to send text message out to everyone's mobile phones on the weekend.

JO GREEN

Hervey Bay