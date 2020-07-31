‘I can’t stay here’: Alleged rapist, drug dealer refused bail

A man has been refused bail for alleged rape charges.

An man charged with child rape who also allegedly supplied the child with illicit drugs has been refused bail.

The man applied for bail in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court by video link on Friday.

He was facing multiple charges including rape, supplying drugs to a minor under 16 and assault occasioning bodily harm.

He is yet to enter any pleas for the charges.

Police prosecutor Stephen Potter opposed the bail application.

The court heard the man was on bail for other serious offences of robbery when he allegedly committed the rapes and other offences.

“Considering the seriousness of the charges, I submit any proposed bail address would have to be checked carefully given the proximity of the parties,” Sergeant Potter said.

“The charges and allegations are very serious and the evidence is strong.”

Sgt Potter said the man would be an unacceptable risk of committing further offences if released on bail.

“Given that these offences were committed on a very young person, a vulnerable person – a 12-year-old, I submit he should remain in custody.”

The man’s lawyer, Matthew Cooper, told the court the man would reside with his parents if released on bail.

The court heard police will allege the rapes happened on October 1, 2019 and the alleged victim gave a statement on July 6 this year.

“In my submission, it would appear she was a willing participant in relation to contact with the defendant,” he said.

“The offences, on my instruction will be defended.

“Obviously there’s going to be a significant delay that my client will face before he is committed to stand trial or even get a trial date in the District Court.”

Mr Cooper said the man told police that the alleged victim told him she was 17 when they first met.

“In my submission that gives rise to a potential defence on the brief material we have now about the mistaken age of consent,” he said.

“My client tells me he suffers from schizophrenia which will be best managed in the community.”

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin said the allegations were very serious in nature.

“The allegations are that the defendant supplied illicit drugs to this minor, as well as (alleged) rape charges against him,” he said.

“I consider that the defendant would be an unacceptable risk of reoffending.”

Mr McLaughlin refused bail.

“Please your honour,” the man pleaded.

“I can’t stay here.

“I can’t stay here for that long.”

The man has been remanded in custody until October 2.