'I didn't do it': Fraudulent firebug begs for jail release

Convicted arsonist and fraud Jamie Brown claims he's innocent despite pleading guilty to burning down his Fraser Coast business.

SELF-CONFESSED arsonist and fraud Jamie Jeffrey Brown claims he's innocent and was stitched up by his own lawyer and police.

Brisbane Supreme Court Justice Helen Bowskill on Friday rejected the Fraser Coast criminal's application to be released on bail while awaiting the outcome of an appeal against his sentence.

Representing himself, Brown tried to convince the court he was innocent of ordering the destruction of A1 Auto in June of 2014 and then making a fraudulent claim against his insurance company.

The fire destroyed the Hervey Bay business and seriously damaged neighbouring stores.

Brown pleaded guilty to all charges earlier this year and was sentenced to six years and must serve a minimum of two and a half years.

The 31-year-old has appealed the severity of the sentence.

On Friday, he begged Justice Bowskill to release him on bail until the outcome of the appeal is known.

Brown's bid for freedom was based on claims that police "influenced witnesses" and that his own legal team committed a "miscarriage of justice" against him because they recommended he plead guilty.

Brown also claimed he had evidence that proved he was innocent and that his lawyers "refused" to consider it.

"There were a few inconstancies in what my counsel told me and they gave me incompetent advice," Brown said.

"They did not uphold their duty, they refused to put forward any of these supporting documents to show that I basically didn't have anything to do with setting this fire and I was working towards building the company for my family.

"They refused three times to read and produce these documents in court.

"They did miscarry justice."

Describing Brown as the "mastermind" behind the arson, Justice Bowskill told him he had not shown any reason why he should be released on bail.

A date for the appeal has not been assigned.

- NewsRegional