The man was charged with breaching a DVO and assault earlier this year. File photo
‘I don’t believe in hitting women … they’re weak’

Maddie Manwaring
30th Sep 2020 12:01 AM
A GYMPIE man accused of assaulting a woman earlier this year told the court he would not usually hit women because he believes they are weak.

The 28-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced the Gympie Magistrates Court this week, and it was heard he was accused of committing two domestic violence offences in Southside on May 29.

One charge alleges the man assaulted the aggrieved person on the domestic violence order.

"I don't believe in hitting women … I think they're weak," the man said.

However, he said in the case of the alleged assault he had "snapped" and retaliated.

The man was charged with contravening a domestic violence order, assault occasioning bodily harm as a domestic violence order offence, wilfully and unlawfully damaging property, and possessing clip seal bags reasonably suspected of being connected to drugs.

The man's initial guilty pleas were recounted when he contested the charge relating to the clip seal bags during a mention this week, and the matter was adjourned until November 9.

domestic violence offence gympie crime gympie magistrates court
