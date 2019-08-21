Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'I don't care what Bundaberg thinks': M'boro MP

Christian Berechree
by
21st Aug 2019 11:40 AM | Updated: 26th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRUCE Saunders isn't here for Bundaberg, he's here for Maryborough.

That was the message the Maryborough MP had after a report in the NewsMail questioned whether he was "holding Bundy back" by not supporting the Hinkler Regional Deal.

Mr Saunders has been a vocal opponent of the deal, saying any funding plan needed to include the whole Fraser Coast Regional Council area.

"I'm not voted in by the people of Bundaberg, I'm voted in by Maryborough. I will always put Maryborough first," he said.

Mr Saunders said he would not support any deal that left Maryborough out.

"We've fought to tell the people of Maryborough 'You're part of the Fraser Coast', but we see all this money being spent in Hervey Bay," Mr Saunders said.

"I want the city of Maryborough to be included in that deal. I'm steadfast on it and the Deputy Premier knows that.

"I don't really care what the people of Bundaberg think."

While Mr Saunders refuses to budge, Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said Maryborough would benefit from the deal.

Cr Seymour said he wanted to see the $173million Hinkler Regional Deal go ahead and he wasn't worried about whether the current terms changed.

"We think there's a lot of good projects that have been identified," Cr Seymour said.

"It's a good investment into our region."

bruce saunders fcpolictics hinkler regional deal
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    FLIGHT PRICE SLASH SNUB: Sky-high airfares hurt businesses

    premium_icon FLIGHT PRICE SLASH SNUB: Sky-high airfares hurt businesses

    News Hervey Bay has missed out on a $10 million flight discount drive from Australia's leading airline, despite facing major issues with flight prices and schedules

    'MOVING HOUSE': Esplanade sale for less than $100k

    premium_icon 'MOVING HOUSE': Esplanade sale for less than $100k

    News The house and land sold for $630,000 in June

    Security beefed up as skate park completion nears

    premium_icon Security beefed up as skate park completion nears

    News The park remains closed to the public until next month

    Unique items stolen during break-in at M'boro business

    premium_icon Unique items stolen during break-in at M'boro business

    Crime Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.