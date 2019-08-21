'I don't care what Bundaberg thinks': M'boro MP

BRUCE Saunders isn't here for Bundaberg, he's here for Maryborough.

That was the message the Maryborough MP had after a report in the NewsMail questioned whether he was "holding Bundy back" by not supporting the Hinkler Regional Deal.

Mr Saunders has been a vocal opponent of the deal, saying any funding plan needed to include the whole Fraser Coast Regional Council area.

"I'm not voted in by the people of Bundaberg, I'm voted in by Maryborough. I will always put Maryborough first," he said.

Mr Saunders said he would not support any deal that left Maryborough out.

"We've fought to tell the people of Maryborough 'You're part of the Fraser Coast', but we see all this money being spent in Hervey Bay," Mr Saunders said.

"I want the city of Maryborough to be included in that deal. I'm steadfast on it and the Deputy Premier knows that.

"I don't really care what the people of Bundaberg think."

While Mr Saunders refuses to budge, Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said Maryborough would benefit from the deal.

Cr Seymour said he wanted to see the $173million Hinkler Regional Deal go ahead and he wasn't worried about whether the current terms changed.

"We think there's a lot of good projects that have been identified," Cr Seymour said.

"It's a good investment into our region."