Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REWARDED: Club volunteer of the week Jed McCarthy with the under 13 KSS Jets Spitfires.
REWARDED: Club volunteer of the week Jed McCarthy with the under 13 KSS Jets Spitfires. Brendan Bowers
AFL

'I don't do it to be recognised, I do it because I love it'

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
4th May 2019 8:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VOLUNTEERS: 'It's all about the kids' for football coach Jed McCarthy.

Jed has a long history with the Wide Bay football community holding roles with the Wide Bay Buccaneers and KSS Jets.

He has coached at all levels including the KSS Jets senior men's team but his passion is developing junior footballers.

Currently, the coach of the KSS Jets under 13 Spitfires, he is also involved with the Buccaneers under 9-12 skills acquisition program.

For Jed, the reward is seeing the difference he can make to young players as they develop their skills.

"The kids want to listen and you can see how they enjoy it when they learn a new skill,” he said.

The humble coach was surprised that he had been nominated for the award.

"I don't do it to be recognised, I do it because I love it.

"I think sport wouldn't be here without volunteers, it doesn't matter what sport but I want to thank each and every volunteer for what they do.”

Jed originally became involved in coaching to assist his son and his team.

His son has moved on but Jed has remained.

"It is a great privilege to coach young players,” he said.

The voucher from the RSL was gratefully accepted by Jed.

"I go there regularly and will make good use of it.”

KSS Jets President Josh Hobbs nominated Jed.

"His efforts in coordinating the Jets junior coaches and assisting the club with junior football matters is great,” Hobbs said.

"He puts in countless hours each week and his efforts ensure the growth of our players and others in the region.”

Jed receives a $20 voucher to spend at the Hervey Bay RSL as his prize for being the Club Volunteer of the Week.

Each week the Fraser Coast Chronicle will draw a winner and a profile on the work they do around their club will feature in Saturday's paper.

If you want to nominate a volunteer in the weekly competition, send an email to sport@frasercoastchronicle. com.au.

Subject line: Volunteer of the Week.

Nominating person: Provide details including name, email and telephone number.

In the email, the nominating person must include the following details about the volunteer.

  • The name and telephone number of the nominated volunteer
  • The name of the club they volunteer with
  • What makes the nominated volunteer a valuable member of the club
  • Confirmation that the nominating person has received authorisation from the nominee to enter them in the competition.

A new nomination must be received each week to be eligible for the draw.

fcsport football wide bay hervey bay rsl kss jets local sport volunteer award volunteers
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    OUR SAY: It's up to all of us to put new event on the map

    premium_icon OUR SAY: It's up to all of us to put new event on the map

    News It wasn’t the just the format of PubFest that made is so great, or the fact that we competed for a world record.

    • 4th May 2019 9:00 AM
    GIG GUIDE: Echoes in Maryborough Music Festival program

    premium_icon GIG GUIDE: Echoes in Maryborough Music Festival program

    News Get ready to party in Maryborough this weekend.

    • 4th May 2019 8:40 AM
    Find confidence with international group

    premium_icon Find confidence with international group

    Whats On Open House meets for M'bro Toastmaster Clubs

    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    premium_icon $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    News Your subscription gives you access to vital local news information