REWARDED: Club volunteer of the week Jed McCarthy with the under 13 KSS Jets Spitfires.

VOLUNTEERS: 'It's all about the kids' for football coach Jed McCarthy.

Jed has a long history with the Wide Bay football community holding roles with the Wide Bay Buccaneers and KSS Jets.

He has coached at all levels including the KSS Jets senior men's team but his passion is developing junior footballers.

Currently, the coach of the KSS Jets under 13 Spitfires, he is also involved with the Buccaneers under 9-12 skills acquisition program.

For Jed, the reward is seeing the difference he can make to young players as they develop their skills.

"The kids want to listen and you can see how they enjoy it when they learn a new skill,” he said.

The humble coach was surprised that he had been nominated for the award.

"I don't do it to be recognised, I do it because I love it.

"I think sport wouldn't be here without volunteers, it doesn't matter what sport but I want to thank each and every volunteer for what they do.”

Jed originally became involved in coaching to assist his son and his team.

His son has moved on but Jed has remained.

"It is a great privilege to coach young players,” he said.

The voucher from the RSL was gratefully accepted by Jed.

"I go there regularly and will make good use of it.”

KSS Jets President Josh Hobbs nominated Jed.

"His efforts in coordinating the Jets junior coaches and assisting the club with junior football matters is great,” Hobbs said.

"He puts in countless hours each week and his efforts ensure the growth of our players and others in the region.”

Jed receives a $20 voucher to spend at the Hervey Bay RSL as his prize for being the Club Volunteer of the Week.

Each week the Fraser Coast Chronicle will draw a winner and a profile on the work they do around their club will feature in Saturday's paper.

If you want to nominate a volunteer in the weekly competition, send an email to sport@frasercoastchronicle. com.au.

Subject line: Volunteer of the Week.

Nominating person: Provide details including name, email and telephone number.

In the email, the nominating person must include the following details about the volunteer.

The name and telephone number of the nominated volunteer

The name of the club they volunteer with

What makes the nominated volunteer a valuable member of the club

Confirmation that the nominating person has received authorisation from the nominee to enter them in the competition.

A new nomination must be received each week to be eligible for the draw.