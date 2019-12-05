Torture accused: ‘I don’t want to give birth handcuffed’

Katrina Patricia Nadine Gorrie who is charged with torturing a tourist says she should be given bail because she could give birth ‘any day’.

A WOMAN who police allege helped hold a holiday-maker captive and tortured him for five hours has argued she should get bail because she is due to give birth "any day".

"The reason why I want to get bail is because I don't want to give birth handcuffed ... to a hospital bed," Katrina Patricia Nadine Gorrie told a Brisbane Supreme Court judge.

Ms Gorrie, who is nine and a half months pregnant, is facing serious charges including deprivation of liberty, torture, robbery with violence and drug charges.

She has been in custody since her arrest in April.

Details of the Crown's case were aired in the Supreme Court on Thursday where Ms Gorrie applied for bail.

The Crown has alleged that on April 15 Ms Gorrie and Timothy Andrew Butler befriended a Sydney man at Sofitel Noosa before forcing him into their car, torturing him and forcing him to make withdrawals at an ATM.

The court heard the "extremely sustained violent attack" was corroborated with CCTV footage, bank documents and eyewitness testimonies.

The Crown prosecutor said they opposed bail for a number of reasons - including that Ms Gorrie had allegedly committed the offences while on a two-year suspended sentence for stabbing her boyfriend through the hand.

"It really boils down to, in our view, she's an unacceptable risk to the community to commit further offences," she said.

"She has a recent history of violent offending, she's wanted on a warrant for violent offences, this (latest offence) occurs in breach of two probation orders and a suspended sentence imposed very recently.

"And notwithstanding that the Crown case is undoubtedly strong."

Ms Gorrie, who appeared via videolink, said she would contest the Crown's allegations but admitted alcohol had been a big problem in her life.

She told Justice Thomas Bradley that she had completed a number of alcohol rehabilitation programs in jail and would not drink again as she planned on breastfeeding.

"I'm due to have the baby at any day now," she said.

"I'm not denying that alcohol has been a big part in my offending, but I'm heavily pregnant and there's no chance of me drinking."

Justice Bradley adjourned the matter to give Ms Gorrie more time to prepare her application. - NewsRegional