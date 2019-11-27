‘I don’t want to go back’: Spiritual turnaround for drug addict

BACK: Paul Bertino, Allan Harvey, Matty Swarzes and Zack Walthall. FRONT: Bayside Transformations graduate Josh Alsop who shared his recovery journey after the Steps for Recovery Walk held on Saturday, February 16 2019.

A PROGRAM based on love turned around the life of Josh Alsop after 20 years of addiction to drugs and alcohol that began for him at the age of 14.

Throughout the two decades it was his wrongly held belief that he was abandoned and unloved that fuelled his slide into addiction.

It wasn’t until he was almost on his deathbed that he phoned his mum for help.

In Year 8, Mr Alsop started smoking cannabis.

“I didn’t feel loved by my dad,” he said.

“I was a pretty dysfunctional kid. The teachers thought I was a terrible kid.

“It reconfirmed that no one loved me. It was the seed that got planted in me by my dad leaving.

“I ended up getting kicked out of school for selling pot.”

Then aged 15, his family secured him a job on a trawler thinking it would take him away from drugs.

“The trawler was full of drugs,” he said.

“That’s how I got a speed habit.”

On his return to shore, however, he would pretend to be fine.

“I’d just say ‘I’m clean’ to my parents,” he said.

But his life soon spiralled out of control and his family realised “something wasn’t quite right”.

“Once you get on speed everything changes. I became aggressive. I got kicked off the boat for fights with the skipper,” he said.

For a while Mr Alsop got clean.

He met a woman and they had a child, but then he turned to alcohol.

“I drank for many years,” he said.

“I was an abusive alcoholic. I was not the best parent.”

Then one day it came to a head.

“I was pretty well overdosed, on my deathbed. I hadn’t eaten. I was down to 50kg. I was having alcohol seizures. I rang my mum and said ‘can you ring an ambulance?’”

Now a program co-ordinator with Bayside Transformations, the organisation that helped him, Mr Alsop can barely believe how his life has changed.

“I’ve got a beautiful family. I’m getting married in August,” he said.

Mr Alsop said it was the spiritual aspect of the program that led to his recovery.

“I came in a nonbeliever. Now I believe in a higher power,” he said.

“It’s love. The ladies, here they try and guide you and discipline you – it’s all in love for you.”

Having been through addictions, Mr Alsop can empathise with other recovering addicts.

“I’m no better than they are. I walk alongside them,” he said.

Having completed the program with Bayside Transformations and collected a range of certificates along the journey, including a Certificate 4 in Community Services, Mr Alsop is currently volunteering to help others and hopes to gain employment with the organisation.

He said the desire to return to drugs had now gone.

“I don’t want to go back,” he said.

“I’ve got too much to leave today.”