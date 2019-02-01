Qld man vows to donate lotto win

A Brisbane man has vowed to donate most of his $200,000 lottery win to charities that help the homeless.

A BRISBANE man has reportedly vowed to donate the majority of his $200,000 lottery prize to local charities, after he was told of his big win on Thursday.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, reportedly screamed with delight down the phone when he was informed of his win.

"Are you sure? Are you sure this is real?" he said.

"I feel on top of the world."

The lucky winner said he knew exactly how he would spend his winnings, and plans to give some money to his family and donate the rest to local charities.

"I'm going to give some of the money to my family and donate the rest to charity," he said.

"I am so passionate about the charities in my community that help feed the homeless.

"I will give most of my prize to them."

The man reportedly purchased his winning ticket from an IGA in Carina on Brisbane's southside.