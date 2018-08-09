'I got bogged...' Facebook page creators speak up

OFF THE ROAD: Some of the incidents documented on the Facebook page I got bogged at Inskip Point.

OFF THE ROAD: Some of the incidents documented on the Facebook page I got bogged at Inskip Point. I got bogged at Inskip Point

A RAINBOW Beach-born Facebook page with a cult-following is desperately trying to return to social media after disappearing from Facebook.

The I got Bogged at Inskip Point Facebook page had 189,000 people following it, that included an international audience, when it collapsed early last month after being hacked.

The "I got bogged at Inskip Point" Facebook page disappeared after being hacked, but moderators say it is expected to return soon. Contributed

The page technically still exists, the moderators said, but after it unravelled on July 6 from a scam advertisement, only overseas followers can see it.

Now the couple is dealing with Facebook administrators to restore it to Australia.

OFF THE ROAD: Some of the incidents documented on the Facebook page I got bogged at Inskip Point. I got bogged at Inskip Point

A RAINBOW Beach-born Facebook page with a cult-following is desperately trying to return to social media after disappearing from Facebook.

The I got Bogged at Inskip Point Facebook page had 189,000 people following it, that included an international audience, when it collapsed early last month after being hacked.

The page technically still exists, the moderators said, but after it unravelled on July 6 from a scam advertisement, only overseas followers can see it.

Now the couple is dealing with Facebook administrators to restore it to Australia.

Launched and run by a Rainbow Beach couple, one of whom is an accredited 4WD trainer and assessor, who wish to remain anonymous, the page entertained their audience for two years with countless videos and photos of Cooloola Coast 4WD misadventures.

The high tide claimed a Range Rover on Fraser Island. These photos were posted to the I Got Bogged at Inskip Point Facebook page. Contributed

The page was born when the couple thought others would find the number of boggings around Inskip Point as funny as them and before long the page exploded, reaching a huge audience in the Gympie region, Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and beyond.

"I think humour reaches everywhere, and there's a lot of humour in what we see," the moderator said.

But a lot of advice is given to the driver off camera, the moderator said, that is not always followed.

"Our page isn't just about fun, it's a great learning tool.

"We know a lot of people have learnt from it. The first thing they'll do is let their tyres down."

The page has also inadvertently boosted tourism in the area and helped potential bogging victims.

"It does bring people to Inkip. They want to come and see the area," the moderator said.

The high tide claimed a Range Rover on Fraser Island. These photos were posted to the I Got Bogged at Inskip Point Facebook page. Contributed

The page vows to be back as soon as possible.

When asked what people should do to avoid ending up the brunt of the joke on the page? The moderator answered:

"We do like to see them in their natural environment."