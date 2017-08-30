'I hated myself': How an obese mum transformed her life

BEFORE: Sarah Nixon was a vert unhappy overweight mum before she went on her health and fitness journey.

IT wasn't uncommon for depressed mum of two Sarah Nixon to eat a bag of chips, a block of chocolate, McDonald's and a litre of coke a day.

She hated everything about herself and would cry at just a glimpse of herself naked in the mirror.

Weighing in a 98.7kgs, the Maryborough mum hated life.

Fast forward nearly two years and you have a happy and healthy woman who is 35kgs lighter with a new lease on life.

Suffering a break-down at the start of 2016 was a wake-up call for Sarah and she knew she had to make some serious lifestyle changes for her and her children.

"My kids now call me super mum," Sarah said.

"I decided to set myself a 12 week challenge and I lost 35kgs."

AFTER: Sarah Nixon has a new lease on life after she drastically changed her diet and fitness. She lost 35kgs in 12 months. Contributed

Sarah's drastic health changes included cutting out junk food, swapping coke for water and going to the gym five days a week.

She went from a size 26 to 12/14 and now weighs about 70kgs.

"My motto is moderation, I still have treats but it's all about balance," Sarah said.

"I am wearing clothes that I never thought I would be able to wear.

"I feel so much healthier and happier now and I can do so much more with my kids."

After Sarah's 12 week challenge she has continued her training at Maryborough Fitness Health & Bodyworks and eats a healthy well balanced diet consisting of lots of fruit and vegetables.

"I would like to get down to 65kgs," she said.

"I can chase my kids around, they're happier because I am happier."