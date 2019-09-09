‘I have an idea’: Tyrrell cop has theory on disappearance

Former head of the William Tyrrell investigation Gary Jubelin has told a writer's festival he has an idea who was responsible for the disappearance of the three-year-old but he could not be "100 per cent certain".

"I have my thoughts, not just gut instinct,"' the retired detective told BAD: Sydney Crime Writers Festival on Sunday.

Jana Wendt interviews Gary Jubelin for the Sydney Crime Writers Festival. Picture: Chris Pavlich

Jubelin said he had some evidence to support his theory but could not say without doubt what had happened to the little boy.

"There is also a coronial inquiry going on and I have faith in that process,'' he said, referring to the presumed abduction of William from outside his foster grandmother's home in Kendall on the north coast more than four years ago.

"It's a question I'm asked a lot," he said. "I have thoughts, ideas about what may have happened, but I want to stress that there is a process with the coroner and an on going inquest which I respect totally and support."

Gary Jubelin retired from the police force last month. Picture: Chris Pavlich

The former chief inspector retired from the force last month after he was charged for illegally recording four conversations during the investigation. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Jubelin told interviewer Jana Wendt at the NSW State Library he was thankful of comments made by Police Commissioner Mick Fuller recently praising his work as a dedicated police officer.

"I appreciated those words,'' he said.

The 34-year-veteran said the Tyrrell case has impacted him greatly.

"You can't wipe away four years."

Jubelin said telling jokes was his way of coping with the stress of having charges for allegedly illegal recordings laid against him. Picture: Chris Pavlich

When asked about his plans for the future he said he hoped he would not be in jail.

"My main aim is to stay out of jail," he said laughing. "If I'm going to jail I'll be popular."

He joked that he would wave "hi guys'' to the many people behind bars that he had put there.

Jubelin said making jokes about the charges he was facing was his way of "coping'' with the circumstances.