The Vale Hotel in Aitkenvale.
The Vale Hotel in Aitkenvale.
News

‘I heard a big crack’: QLD pub, property hit in shooting

by JACOB MILEY
1st Sep 2019 12:26 PM
A TOWNSVILLE pub and property have been fired at in a targeted shooting.

Townsville Police duty district officer Senior Sergeant Kyle Gould said a man targeted the Vale Hotel in Aitkenvale about 4am, firing two bullets into the property.

Police said the incident happened after an altercation at the pub.

About 20 minutes later, a single shot was fired into a Cranbrook property.

"We believe it's a dispute between two males known to each other," Sen-Sgt Gould said.

Police doing investigations at a house in Cranbrook.
Police doing investigations at a house in Cranbrook.

Residents on the street were woken by the early morning bang.

"I woke up about half past four to a gun shot, this big crack," a woman said.

"I couldn't get back to sleep after that ... it was really close."

Detectives and a forensic officer spent the morning inspecting a Undara Ave property.

In the property's driveway was a small white vehicle that had what's understood to be a bullet hole near the petrol cap.

Evidence was also being collected at a property nearby.

It's understood people were inside both properties when they were fired at, but no one was injured.

