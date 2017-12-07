I hope Chris Loft beats this: letters

He doesn't deserve damnation

WELL - we certainly know how to do things in Hervey Bay.

I think that the Mayor Chris Loft set off with the right thought in his mind.

He knew, as we all have known, about the various people who have lined their pockets over the years.

He had the right idea - just might have gone about it the wrong way.

All of a sudden, everyone is all over him.

What about the people he was looking into?

I hope Chris Loft beats this.

I don't believe he deserves the damnation he seems to be getting.

We all know what happens when good people say nothing.

LEANNE GAYLER

Scarness

Have a safe holidays

THE Queensland school holidays are almost upon us and the end of year countdown is on, bringing with it a sense of relief as people relax into the holiday period. But it should also be a time for caution - particularly on our roads.

According to government figures, in the last six years 99 children aged 16 years and below have died on Queensland roads and a further 2976 were hospitalised in the same period.

These figures are unacceptably high and show there's greater awareness needed for this vulnerable road user group.

But more importantly, preventing accidents from happening in the first place is key to reducing the road toll.

Younger children often aren't paying attention to cars, act spontaneously and can be difficult to see.

As a local road safety advocate, I often see the devastating impacts that distracted driving has on families and the entire community.

It's important we don't allow the stresses people often feel during the festive season to negatively impact their driving behaviour.

With over 200 fatalities on Queensland roads this year alone, I urge all motorists to take extra care so our loved ones can arrive home safely this holiday period.

ANDREW MCKENZIE

Maurice Blackburn Lawyers