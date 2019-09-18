'I just keep praying': Bereaved mum's call for answers

CALL FOR ANSWERS: Amanda Witcherley is urging anyone with information about what happened in the lead up to her son Patrick's death to go to police.

"WE NEED to find out what happened to my boy."

Devastated mother Amanda Witcherley should have been celebrating her son's 24th birthday this weekend, but instead she is holding a celebration of life in memory of her boy, Patrick Witcherley, or Patman, as he was affectionately known.

There is an ongoing coronial investigation surrounding the young man's death, and his heartbroken mother is urging anyone with information about what happened in the lead-up to his death to go to police.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Childers Road and Kingswood Way shortly before midnight on April 20 following reports a 23-year-old man had been run over.

Fighting back tears, Ms Witcherley said to have answers and closure would mean "the world".

Ms Witcherley said she had heard conflicting stories about what happened that night and wanted anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to contact police so she might have a better understanding of how he came to be lying on the road.

She said on April 20 Patrick had been drinking at a family barbecue and while she accepts that it was his choice to do so, she wanted to spread a message that it was important to look out for your mates, especially when alcohol was involved.

Ms Witcherley said there needed to be more education for today's generation that they didn't have to drink if they didn't want to.

"(It) cuts that he's never coming home," she said.

Ms Witcherley said her son worked in the mines with his grandfather and lived life to the fullest, with a passion for fishing, camping and motorbike riding. But none of that compared to the love he had for his wife.

She said Patrick doted over his "soulmate" and would have tried to give her the world.

Ms Witcherley said there was so much he didn't get to do; he never got to have children, or experience buying a home.

Described as the family rock, Ms Witcherley said he was kind, caring and a family man.

"I wouldn't wish this on anyone," she said no mother should ever lose a child in these circumstances," she said.

Ms Witcherley was working in the Bundaberg ICU the night Patrick was brought in and wanted to thank the Queensland Ambulance Service and staff in the Bundaberg Emergency Department who did everything they could to try and save her boy.

"I just keep praying because it's by the grace of God that I get up every day," she said.

"Patrick's voice needs to be heard."

Ms Witcherley will be celebrating Patrick's life with a visit to the site of the incident and an order of his favourite ribs, a Corona and cake.

Anyone with information can contact police via phoning Policelink on 131 444 or CrimeStoppers 1800 333 000.