‘I know c-nt’: Stolen car accused abuses Magistrate

A BAIL application descended into chaos as friends, family and the accused shouted across a Townsville courtroom.

The 18-year-old man accused of being behind the wheel of a stolen car that was rammed by a group of vigilantes in the fatal crash that claimed the life of 22-year-old Jennifer Board was refused bail after he launched into a foul-mouthed tirade aimed at the Magistrate and prosecutors.

Gregory Clubb is accused of driving a stolen car that was rammed by a group of vigilantes in the fatal crash that claimed the life of 22-year-old Jennifer Board

Gregory Clubb interrupted his own court proceedings in the Townsville Magistrates Court on Tuesday and called Magistrate Keegan a "c-nt".

He levelled similar insults as the matter continued calling Ms Keegan a "c-ckhead" and threatening to bash her.

Mr Clubb was arrested on Monday and charged with seven counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, three counts each of burglary and stealing, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, one count of attempted burglary and breaching bail.

Defence solicitor Shontelle Samuels of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service said there was no justification for keeping her client behind bars and that strict bail conditions including a 24 hour curfew condition, effectively placing him under house arrest, could mitigate his risk to the community.

Jennifer Board.

A further condition, a daily reporting condition, would add to this Ms Samuels submitted.

"My client's mother has very kindly offered to take on board what could be a burden," she said.

A curfew bail condition was imposed on Clubb at the time of this alleged offending.

Prosecutor Senior Sergeant Rodger Beam opposed the bail application on the grounds that Clubb posed too great a risk of failing to appear, committing a further offence, endangering another person and interfering with witnesses.

Gregory Clubb is accused of driving a stolen car that was rammed by a group of vigilantes in the fatal crash that claimed the life of 22-year-old Jennifer Board

"No conditions at this time are going to keep Mr Clubb under control," he said.

"His mother has not been able to control him up until this point."

As Ms Samuels fought for his freedom, Clubb's interruption caused the hearing to spiral out of control.

"You don't know sh-t. You don't know f-ck all. Shut the f-ck up," he said.

After his interruption, Ms Keegan told the court she "did not need to hear anything else".

Gregory Clubb, 18, is accused of driving a stolen car that was rammed by a group of vigilantes in the fatal crash that claimed the life of 22-year-old Jennifer Board. His mother (pictured) supported him in court where he was denied bail.

As Ms Keegan detailed the allegations against him, including that he drove from the scene as a young woman fought for her final breaths, Clubb was overcome with emotion.

"I know I drove away, I blame myself for it everyday for that driving away from that motherf--king scene, I know that c-nt," he said,

"I didn't even hear that she died or I would have turned around and stayed there.

Emergency services on scene at a fatal crash on Ross River Road, Kirwan. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"Just send me to Stuart, hurry the f-ck up."

As he yelled, Clubb's brother stormed from the court shouting that the court "blamed" his little brother for the death.

Their mother, who tried to calm the situation, was powerless to intervene.

Clubb continued to speak over proceedings as he was denied bail

A second 18-year-old man, Layne Newman, accused of being a passenger in the stolen car is charged with four counts each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing and two counts of attempted burglary.

He did not make an application for bail.

Clubb and Newman were remanded in custody, they will both face court next on February 12.

Originally published as 'I know c-nt': Stolen car accused abuses Magistrate