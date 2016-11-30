'I know just the place' campaign to grow Qld tourism

A NEW multimillion tourism campaign is set to inspire even more global travellers to visit Queensland than ever before.

The campaign is about promoting Queensland's unique attractions to encourage visitors to the sunshine state.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said 22.5 million people visited Queensland last year and spent $20 billion while they were here but more could be done to boost the state's tourism industry.

"International tourists already know about the Great Barrier Reef and our magnificent beaches but Queensland is full of opportunities to do things you can't do anywhere else," she said.

"There's not many places you can dive with turtles, walk through underground lava tubes or be right there with kangaroos on a beach at dawn but Queensland is just place.

"This campaign is showcasing world class attractions with the locals who run them.

"We want Queensland to be Australia's number one destination and this campaign is about inspiring consumers to come and experience what's on offer."

BEAUTIFUL SIGHT: Cruise Whitsundays Great Barrier Reef Pontoon is set to have a makeover.

Tourism supports 220,000 jobs in Queensland and an extra 20,000 jobs will be needed by 2020.

"This campaign is about making sure we get as many people visiting Queensland as we can."

"We know tourism is a vital industry supporting 220,000 jobs - and this campaign will be a catalyst to inspire even more visitors and support further jobs growth."

"We want to build on those numbers so even more people come to Queensland and even more Queensland businesses benefit," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Kangaroos at Emerald Headland.

Tourism Minister Jones said the campaign was developed following extensive consumer research which showed today's travellers were looking for new and authentic experiences.

"This approach plays to our strengths, focusing on our natural assets and unforgettable experiences, as told by Queenslanders themselves," Ms Jones said.

"Only the locals know where to best enjoy these experiences and through this campaign they will share that knowledge with the world."

"We also want Queenslanders to share their favourite experiences with TEQ by visiting queensland.com."

Tourism and Events Queensland Chair Bob East said the campaign was designed to cut through to consumers in a highly competitive global market.

"Through our market research it became quite clear that we need to elevate Queensland and showcase the range of unique experiences - whether that's our lifestyle, adventure and discovery, events, natural encounters or reef, islands and beaches.

A little baby turtle released at Marcus Beach.

"We need to forge an emotional connection, drive engagement and aspiration through a re-energised brand which translates across audiences and converts to bookings.

"This approach is accompanied by a new brand insignia which will feature on all consumer activity. This reimagined logo has been designed to capture Queensland's unique spirit."

The 2017 It's Live! in Queensland major events calendar was also unveiled today.

Ms Jones said Queensland's events calendar was a significant asset growing in value.

"As part of TEQ's strategic investment approach we have secured 22 new major events while maintaining our investment in a further 26 key events," Ms Jones said.

"The calendar is growing in value from $380 million last year to an expected $600 million next year - and that's good news for tourism and the jobs our industry supports."

To view the new campaign, share your favourite place or view the major events calendar click here.

Phase one of the campaign will launch across domestic television, video, digital, social media content, print, and high impact outdoor from today.

It will be rolled out into key international markets in Asia, Europe, UK and the US from early next year.

The creative includes a music track performed by Sunshine Coast musician Sahara Beck and is backed by the Queensland Symphony Orchestra.

The first phase of the campaign features locals and incorporates vision from more than 25 locations across the state.