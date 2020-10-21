Fetish calls: Phone pest returns to Maryborough court

REPEAT phone pest Jason Currey has appeared before the Maryborough Magistrate's Court again, charged with three accounts of using a carriage service to harass or menace.

He pleaded guilty to all charges.

Police Prosecutor Angela Trevaskis said the victims in all three incidents were managers of women's underwear stores in Garden City shopping centre, Morayfield shopping centre and Carindale shopping centre and all incidents happened on June 9.

Constable Trevaskis said Mr Currey's words during one incident were "I like to touch myself in women's bathrooms".

"The victim told the male he was being in appropriate and they would contact police," she said.

He had also been sentenced for similar offending in January and was handed a good behaivor bond which he breached with this latest round of offences.

Mr Currey's defence lawyer said Mr Currey "had taken significant steps since his release to help him against the risk of further conduct of this nature."

"He has received a referral from his general practitioner for counselling … he has specifically requested mental health support," his lawyer said.

"Its unfortunate that he's been unable to restrain himself, but has suffered the consequences of that conduct."

Magistrate Graeme Tatnell Mr Currey adjourned sentencing until November 2, saying "I am of the view the breach of recognisance imposed by this court on January 16, 2020 should be dealt with at the same time as these offences."

He noted Mr Currey's plea of guilty would remain on file.

"These phone calls not only cause stress to the people involved but cause you stress by having to spend time in custody," he said.

"It's never too late to get some assistance."

Magistrate Tatnell reminded Mr Currey that it was important that he not commit any further offences prior to his November court appearance.