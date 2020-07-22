“I love this country”: Coast’s newest Aussies celebrate

CITIZENSHIP: New Australian citizen Mina Mettias with his wife Marina Rezk after the 11am Citizenship ceremony at the Brolga Theatre. Photo: Stuart Fast

CITIZENSHIP: New Australian citizen Mina Mettias with his wife Marina Rezk after the 11am Citizenship ceremony at the Brolga Theatre. Photo: Stuart Fast

MINA Mittias is proud to call Australia home.

The Egypt native became one of the Fraser Coast’s newest Australians in a ceremony at Maryborough’s Brolga Theatre on Tuesday.

Mr Mittias moved from Cairo to Hervey Bay to find a better quality of life and quieter place to live.

He said citizenship made his connection to his Australian home stronger.

“There’s a bigger feeling of home, this is your place,” he said.

“I love this country.”

Being an Australian held a special responsibility to be able to vote and take care of the nation he said.

He was in awe of Australia’s natural beauty – in particular the beaches, green trees and air quality.

He also said the COVID-19 crisis didn’t do anything to take away from the meaning of the ceremony as social distancing was the new normal for such events.

More members of the Mittias family are in line to become Australian citizens including his wife Marina who hopes to to take her turn at next year’s ceremony.