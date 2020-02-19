‘I love you, Dad’: Arson accused breaks down in court

Police at the scene of the Maryborough house fire in December 2019. Photo: Cody Fox.

Police at the scene of the Maryborough house fire in December 2019. Photo: Cody Fox.

TEARS flowed when the woman accused of setting a Maryborough house on fire late last year fronted court for the third time.

Peta Michelle Harvey broke down when telling her father she loved him.

Ms Harvey appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court via video link on Tuesday.

She is facing five charges after allegedly breaking into the Alice St home and starting a fire in the kitchen on December 17.

Wearing a blue prisoners’ uniform, Ms Harvey asked to speak to her father who was sitting in the back of Courtroom One with his son.

The 19-year-old had remained composed throughout proceedings until being allowed a few moments while the video link was still active.

“I must warn you though, the courtroom is very full so think carefully about what you want to say,” Mr Duroux said.

“I love you, Dad,” she said as tears began to roll down her cheeks.

Defence lawyer Natasha McKeough told Ms Harvey her father had heard the message and acknowledged it.

Earlier, Ms McKeough said she was not yet in a position to show cause for bail.

Ms Harvey was denied bail after her first application on December 19.

Prosecutors argued she posed an unacceptable risk of reoffending.

Police allege she placed papers on the stove top before turning it on, igniting the fire.

The residents were not at home at the time and no one was hurt in the blaze.

Police arrested Ms Harvey at the scene.

She is due back in court on March 31.