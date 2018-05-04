'I paid the penalty': Everard reflects on email scandal

EMAIL SCANDAL: Darren Everard says he's paid the price for sending fake emails while he was a councillor in 2015.

EMAIL SCANDAL: Darren Everard says he's paid the price for sending fake emails while he was a councillor in 2015. Alistair Brightman

TWO years after sending fake emails about the Sport Precinct to the media, and Darren Everard has worked tirelessly to earn the community's confidence back.

The Fraser Coast mayoral candidate shared some candid reflections on his conduct and how he had worked to represent the people of the region since being punished.

Cr Everard confessed to fabricating emails and sending them from his council email address in November 2015, pretending to be members of the community, to local media.

The emails discuss the controversial Sports Precinct and described fellow councillor Rolf Light in one as an "extremely shallow and poorly-guided individual.”

At the time, he told the Chronicle he sent the emails "out of frustration” and said he "wasn't thinking straight.”

Cr Everard said he put his hand up and "paid the penalty” for his actions, which involved a reprimanding for inappropriate conduct under the Local Government Act in 2016.

"Most importantly I learned from my mistakes which has made me a stronger person, a better individual and stronger leader,” Cr Everard said.

"I was re-elected as a councillor and have served the community to the best of my ability to earn that trust back.

"When you love your job and helping the community scrutiny is just part of the role.

"I wouldn't be putting my hand up for the role of mayor unless I honestly believed I am the best person for the job.”

Cr Everard said he had the "experience, existing networks and relationships” necessary to be the Fraser Coast's next mayor.

"Time is of the essence to get the Fraser Coast back on track and I relish the scrutiny as it will help raise our profile as a region and make other communities and levels of government sit up and take notice,” he said.

When asked if his penalty was fair in comparison to the fate suffered by ex-mayor Chris Loft, Cr Everard declined to comment "out of respect for the former mayor” and because it remained before the courts.

What are you most proud of in your time as a councillor and member of the Fraser Coast community?

I CONSIDER it an honour to represent the people of the Fraser Coast for the past two council terms and have worked tirelessly in my portfolios during that time.

While it has served up its challenges the region remains one of the most liveable and desirable communities to live and council has played its role in that.

I believe we have strengthened the tourism offering and built a strong events calendar in recent years which has helped boost the economy.

I am a supporter of further development of the sporting and multi-purpose facility and believe that once we receive support from state and federal governments it will become a regional asset that will deliver for decades to come.