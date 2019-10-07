‘I panicked': Socialite's dog is victim of baiting scare

Suzie Lightfoot said her 10-year-old labradoodle ate a suspicious meatball left near her home.

Suzie Lightfoot said her 10-year-old labradoodle ate a suspicious meatball left near her home.

SOCIALITE Suzie Lightfoot is living in fear after her beloved dog Ruby almost died following a suspected baiting attack in one of Brisbane's most exclusive suburbs.

Ms Lightfoot - a former model turned personal branding specialist who is well-known for her '90s marriage to fashion designer Daniel Lightfoot - said her 10-year-old labradoodle ate a suspicious meatball left near her home in Hawthorne.

The eastern suburb is understood to be the latest to be rocked by a spate of alleged baiting incidences.

"We were going for our nightly walk and I saw Ruby eat something off the nature strip, and I panicked," the distressed 53-year-old said.

"I quickly put my fingers in her mouth but she'd already eaten most of it."

Ruby was rushed to the Animal Emergency Service in Underwood, where she spent several hours being treated, including having her stomach pumped.

"It was touch and go," Ms Lightfoot said.

"What kind of creature does this to innocent pets?"

Suzie and Daniel Lightfoot on their engagement ahead of their 1990 wedding

Suzie Lightfoot with partner Craig Green

The next day, Ms Lightfoot was alarmed to find a similar "perfectly round" rissole, the size of a 50c piece, in the same place on Mullens St.

She photographed it then took it to her local vet, where it is awaiting testing for poison.

Ms Lightfoot, who lives with her long-term partner lawyer Craig Green, said Hawthorne pet owners were racking up thousands of dollars in emergency vet bills, not to mention the emotional cost of trauma.

"Two weeks ago a border collie was baited in the park," she said.

"He went to bed fine but woke up thrashing around; it's a miracle he survived.

"We have a tight-knit community but it is so hard to feel safe, and everyone is anxious all the time - it takes the freedom out of walking with your dog because you're constantly on alert."

Last month, a teacher from Hawthorne appeared in court charged with baiting his neighbour's golden retriever using an anticoagulant rat poison between September last year and July 19 this year.

The case followed a spate of baiting allegations at Newstead's Waterfront Park and the neighbouring New Farm dog park in the city's inner north.