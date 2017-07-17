I say: Youth today are awesome not hopeless

And there are certainly plenty of young people doing awesome things.

The perfect example of why retail is declining

Millennials 'hopeless' when it comes to life skills

THE topic of 'hopeless millennials' has been creeping into headlines of late, focusing on the things that today's generation of young Australians can't do from too much online time.

I say... stuff that.

With every new era, there are its advantages and disadvantages.

They didn't have internet in the Middle Ages, but dying from the plague and sharing a sponge stick with others (for, umm, toilet things) wouldn't have been fun either.

I'd take Netflix, thanks.

Right now is the first time in history basically anyone can get a location- independent job. The opportunities are limitless.

Balance is key - that might just be the major obstacle of this time period.

Did you know that this year's Coalfest Princess Greta Stephensen won a scholarship in science and recently spent two weeks in the United States?

And well done Liam Roberts from Torquay State School for giving police money he found on the ground.

Handing in the money was a great demonstration of honesty and integrity.

