'I should be dead': Mum's warning after lucky escape

Justine Daniels, with her husband Troy and daughter Ava

Warren Lynam

A SUNSHINE Coast mother has issued a warning to other drivers after she narrowly escaped death in a "traumatic" Bruce Highway crash.

Justine Daniels was driving to Brisbane Airport to pick up her husband on May 15 when she was rammed off the road at Beerwah by what she says was an out-of-control driver.

She said the car came out of nowhere and hit the back of her car so hard that she was forced off the road.

"I couldn't figure out where it came from, it felt like something just kept pushing me off the road," she said.

She skidded about 200m before flipping twice and landing upside down in an embankment full of water.

Contributed

Mrs Daniels and the driver of the other car were taken to hospital in a stable condition, but she says it could have been a lot worse.

"I should be dead, basically," she said.

She said even though she escaped with her life, she was struggling to come to terms with the "traumatic" crash.

"That morning I had a fight with my daughter before she left for school. I could have died, and that would have been the last thing that happened," she said.

"Honestly that is probably the hardest part of the whole thing, the idea that that would of been our last interaction ever, should I have died.

"I'm just angry that it happened and that someone can go about and hurt you like that just when you're going about your business."

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said no charges had been laid over the crash and an investigation was ongoing.

Contributed

Since May 24 there have been 11 road fatalities and the toll for 2019 currently stands at 89.

Mrs Daniels said she felt incredibly lucky to not be another statistic and had one message for drivers: "Slow the hell down."

"You truly never know what is around the corner, or in this case on the highway," she said.

Even though she hasn't been able to get behind the wheel since the crash, Mrs Daniels said focusing on the good things helped make the best of a bad situation.

She has given her heartfelt thanks to emergency services and the people who witnessed the crash and stopped to help.

"The amount of people who stopped and ran down to offer their assistance was just incredible," she said.

"I was by myself, but not alone."