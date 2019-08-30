‘I shouldn’t be a burden’: Pop’s surgery blow

LEFT IN THE COLD: Shane Stonier has been waiting and waiting for a hernia operation. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

A FORMER first grade footy player, truckie and grandfather-of-three says he is sick of waiting for an end to chronic pain which has cut short his working life.

Shane Stonier has been unable to work for the past two years, after complications following bowel surgery and a hernia requiring an operation.

His wife has had to go back to work, they've emptied their savings, and were now living with one of his adult children, as he waited for surgery on the hernia.

He said he was told in February by surgeons he had to get below 110kg for surgery.

He said he lost more than 20kg, and by May he'd dropped to 107kg, and his lowest recorded weight at the hospital was 102kg.

He said he was under the impression his operation was only weeks away at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

"I was elated that was happening," he said.

He said he was told in late-May he had been moved from a Category 3 to Category 2 priority.

But on Wednesday the 55-year-old said he was told his case had been placed on a two-month hold.

"The weight issue was a non-issue," Mr Stonier said.

Mr Stonier gave the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service consent to discuss his medical condition.

General manager of surgical services Duncan Apelt said Mr Stonier was moved to the Category 2 elective surgery waitlist in mid-July "when he was deemed fit for surgery".

Mr Stonier said he had an email from an SCHHS adviser on May 27, advising that he had been upgraded to a Category 2 for the hernia repair, effective from May 17.

"The recommended treatment time for a Category 2 patient is 90 days and we are confident he will have his care provided within that time," Mr Apelt said.

He said patients were prioritised for surgery "based on their assigned clinical urgency category and are seen in turn from the appropriate waiting list for each category in a fair and equitable manner".

He said SCHHS was committed to ensuring all patients received elective surgery within recommended times.

Mr Stonier said he was told on Wednesday he'd been placed on hold for "clinical reasons" but hadn't had any explanation, so he sought help from Caloundra MP Mark McArdle who contacted the health service.

"I don't want to be a burden on anybody," the former machine operator said.

"I want to get back to work. It doesn't sit well, that I'm sitting around, laying around. "I've never asked for any help all my life."

He said the lack of communication was frustrating, and he was in severe pain.