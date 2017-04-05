'I support their actions': Huxham defends party monitoring

Damian Hansen has stood by his party after a Four Corners investigation on Monday night.

HERVEY Bay One Nation candidate Damian Huxham has described the orders given to the party's candidates by One Nation chief of staff James Ashby as "totally fair".

Mr Huxham was one of the candidates in the January teleconference where Mr Ashby told party members he had struck a deal with LNP leader Tim Nicholl's chief of staff to rein in attacks on the conservative party.

A Four Corners investigation aired on Monday night a leaked recording of Mr Ashby talking to Mr Huxham and his fellow party members.

"I have an agreement with the Liberal National Party, I've made a commitment to them ... that we will not go out there and slag them off for the sake of slagging them off," he said in the secretly recorded phone conversation," Mr Ashby said.

In the leaked recording, Mr Ashby warned candidates their social media pages were being monitored by Ms Hanson and "everyone in the office".

"Pauline's watching your pages whether you like it or not...and if s*** hits the fan - don't speak to media. Speak to us first," the recording continued.

Mr Huxham defended Mr Ashby's comments and said he was aware his social media pages were being monitored, stating he would "expect" the party to be doing that.

"It's totally fair; any of the major party candidates come under similar scrutiny as well," he said.

"I tag Pauline, Steve Dickson and Malcolm Roberts in most of my posts anyway, so it wouldn't concern me if they're monitoring that.

"We're a team, we all work together."

When asked about reining in on criticism of the opposition, Mr Huxham said it was "entirely his (Mr Ashby's) call on making that agreement, stating he didn't try to attack other parties in his campaign.

"Myself, I try to run a clean campaign and not focus on any negatives," he said.

"I don't attack people anyway - I just try to run a positive campaign."

However Mr Huxham said he was "disappointed as a conservative voter" with incumbent Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen, stating he "didn't believe enough had been done for Hervey Bay" under his leadership.

"I don't believe we've had an approachable, active member who's been fighting for the people of Hervey Bay, in terms of everything he's done," he said.

"Ted's tired and needs to have a bit of a rest."