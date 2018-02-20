I think Mayor Loft should stay: Letter

He should stay

I THINK the decision was appalling.

Mayor Loft was doing a good job. He weeded out deep rooted corruption within our council, he kept land rate increases to a minimum, and he did not sell our water, thus, no water restrictions. He was not voted in by one man so there is no justification in one man deciding he should go.

SANDRA CREAMER

Fraser Coast

Too much control

ARE we now closer to Communism in Australia, when a government has sacked a Mayor, elected by the local population?

I have not seen any positive reason for this except maybe there is a different view of politics.

JOHN KNIGHT

Torquay

Rise in fuel prices

I'M EXTREMELY concerned to hear reports this week that Queenslanders will pay record high prices for fuel.

Queenslanders are already struggling with household budgets and high fuel prices are another hit to the hip pocket.

Queenslanders deserve fair fuel prices but unfortunately they're not getting them. My team and I understand the pain of high fuel prices, which is why we will bring in real time price monitoring.

We have offered this solution to the Palaszczuk Government, but unfortunately they're not interested. Thanks to real-time monitoring New South Wales motorists are saving an average $6 per tank of fuel and hundreds of dollars a year. It is such a shame Annastacia Palaszczuk isn't interested in taking action to cut Queensland fuel prices.

DEB FRECKLINGTON

LNP Leader