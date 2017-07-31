Islamic hub to be developed at Queensland school

AN online poll has revealed 74% are against the Islamic prayer hall in Tooth St.

It comes after a petition calling for the closure of the Pialba prayer hall reaching almost 500 signatures.

The petition, which was started by Hervey Bay's Lyn Morrison, claims the prayer hall was having 'negative impacts' on the neighbourhood.

Results from an online poll (at 1pm Monday) showed only 19% in favour, however the majority of those who had their say believed Muslims were entitled to a place of prayer.

Kylie Salmon believes all religions should have their place.

"I thought Australia was a multicultural society?"

Jodie Tangikara said she was more worried about the drug labs than a place where people pray.

"Majority of our doctors are Muslim, they may use this facility to pray," she said.

Emma Vincent-Weekes suggested a counter petition in support of religious freedoms.

Josh Baumann believes Muslims are just as entitled to practice their right to pray in a safe environment as anyone else from another religion.

"It's not hurting anyone," he said.

"This is just another opportunity for people to use scare tactics and spread hate towards a group of people."

John Green said he would like to see it closed down.