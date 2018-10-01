I want our beaches safer for everyone

CHANGE NEEDED: Would you be in favour or against a reduction of off-leash zones on Hervey Bay beaches?

TOO many dogs are being mauled and killed on Hervey Bay beaches.

The cause for many of these attacks stems from irresponsible dog owners who either fail to abide by the on and off-leash designated zones or do not have control over their pets.

If a pet owner has the slightest inkling their animal could attack - don't risk it and put it on a lead.

It's that simple.

If the unknown woman mentioned in the story on page 4 followed these basic rules, Doris would not have had to bury her companion Freddy.

How many times do Fraser Coast residents have to have their dogs injured or killed before we see increased patrols and common sense sink into the skulls of thoughtless pet owners? Of course the majority of locals who walk their dogs on our beaches are compliant, but unfortunately we continue to see attacks thanks to a foolish minority. If it would mean our beaches are safer for everyone, I would support a reduction in the number of off-leash zones. Should the Fraser Coast Regional Council reduce the number of off-leash dog areas and increase fines for non-compliant pet owners?

