Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHANGE NEEDED: Would you be in favour or against a reduction of off-leash zones on Hervey Bay beaches?
CHANGE NEEDED: Would you be in favour or against a reduction of off-leash zones on Hervey Bay beaches? Stephanie Deissner
News

I want our beaches safer for everyone

1st Oct 2018 1:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOO many dogs are being mauled and killed on Hervey Bay beaches.

The cause for many of these attacks stems from irresponsible dog owners who either fail to abide by the on and off-leash designated zones or do not have control over their pets.

If a pet owner has the slightest inkling their animal could attack - don't risk it and put it on a lead.

It's that simple.

If the unknown woman mentioned in the story on page 4 followed these basic rules, Doris would not have had to bury her companion Freddy.

How many times do Fraser Coast residents have to have their dogs injured or killed before we see increased patrols and common sense sink into the skulls of thoughtless pet owners? Of course the majority of locals who walk their dogs on our beaches are compliant, but unfortunately we continue to see attacks thanks to a foolish minority. If it would mean our beaches are safer for everyone, I would support a reduction in the number of off-leash zones. Should the Fraser Coast Regional Council reduce the number of off-leash dog areas and increase fines for non-compliant pet owners?

Let us know your thoughts at editorial@ frasercoastchronicle.com.au

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    From port to tourist hot spot: Celebrating the Urangan Pier

    premium_icon From port to tourist hot spot: Celebrating the Urangan Pier

    News Both locals and out-of-town visitors came out for the celebrations.

    Soccer kids bring 3000 extra visitors to town

    premium_icon Soccer kids bring 3000 extra visitors to town

    News The athletes are here to play in the Joeys Mini World Cup.

    Vegetation fire near properties in Point Vernon

    premium_icon Vegetation fire near properties in Point Vernon

    News Multiple firefighter crews were on scene.

    Early bookworm gets the best read at sale

    premium_icon Early bookworm gets the best read at sale

    News It's like Boxing Day sales ... but for books.

    Local Partners