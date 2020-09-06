‘I want to do the best I can’: New dad's first Father's Day

FATHER’S DAY: Father Lachlan Doo celebrates his first Father’s Day with baby son Theodore Doo. Photo: Stuart Fast

NEW dad Lachlan Doo says fatherhood has been an incredible experience for him and his five-month-old son Theodore.

Mr Doo said today marked his first Father's Day and the significance of the day didn't occur to him until a few days beforehand.

He has experienced challenges as a dad and is trying to find the right work/life balance.

Still, he wouldn't swap fatherhood for anything in the world.

Mr Doo spent Father's Day with his son, enjoying a picnic with his partner Danielle Penrose in Queens Park, Maryborough.

He wanted to be with his son for all of his important milestones and especially wanted to be there when he started walking and talking.

"We're taking it every day as it comes … life is too short to hold back," Mr Doo said.

"I really want to do the best I can for him."

For father and grandfather Ian Feldman, spending Father's Day with his daughter and grandsons was a treat.

FATHERS DAY: Brigette Bygrave with son Joel and Isla with husband Grant celebrate Father’s Day with parents Ian and Mary Rose Feldman at Alowishus Delicious in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast

He said he was lucky to have such a caring family and being a father brought happiness and enjoyment to his life

Mr Feldman said his best experiences as a father were raising a family, seeing his daughters grow up and watching his son become a man.