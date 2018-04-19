'I was doing my job': Councillor responds to mail scandal

DENIS Chapman has broken his silence on a mail-tampering scandal that has landed him with a fine and a stern warning from the State Government.

It follows revelations the infrastructure councillor removed a parcel from councillor Paul Truscott's mail tray, photographed the contents and forwarded the pictures onto another councillor last year.

Outside Hervey Bay's council chambers today, a defiant Cr Chapman told reporters he felt he was "doing his job" when he took the photos.

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Denis Chapman. Alistair Brightman

"The only thing I did was take a photo of a bag of internal power banks, forward them internally and ask where we got them from and what they were used for," Cr Chapman said.

"I really feel I was doing my job.

"No envelope was opened, there was no envelope, no Australia Post delivery mail, no words on paper and no internal documents and no photocopying of documents."

Cr Chapman insisted he "didn't know" what the package's contents were and wanted clarification from another councillor on what they were being used for.

"It didn't go any further," he said.

Earlier this month, the Regional Conduct Review Panel ordered Cr Chapman to be counselled about the misconduct, pay a $1,261.50 fine and apologise at next week's council meeting.

The details of his misconduct were updated on the Fraser Coast Regional Council's complaints register on Wednesday.

Cr Chapman said he accepted the tribunal's ruling and would pay the fine to the community.

"I've been asked to apologise and I will apologise to the community," he said.

Cr Chapman asked the Chronicle to leave when they arrived at the council chambers on Thursday.