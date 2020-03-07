Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COURT: Melissa Lake faced two charges in the Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
COURT: Melissa Lake faced two charges in the Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
News

‘I was short on cash:’ Shoplifter caught in act

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
7th Mar 2020 4:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN with sticky fingers has been caught red-handed trying to skip out without paying.

Melissa Ann Lake fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing two charges of unauthorised dealing with shop goods (maximum $150) and contravening direction or requirement of police.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that on February 8 at 11.50am, Lake was observed putting products into shopping bags at Woolworths Roma and then walking out without any attempts to pay.

Police attended in relation to the matter where Lake stated she was short on cash and couldn’t afford groceries.

She pleaded guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Saggers fined her $400.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Used needle found wrapped in carer’s sock

        premium_icon Used needle found wrapped in carer’s sock

        News The Hervey Bay carer pleaded guilty to several charges in court this week

        Toilet paper bulk buyers: Coast shoppers tell us why

        premium_icon Toilet paper bulk buyers: Coast shoppers tell us why

        News What’s the story behind loo paper panic and the austerity measures in place to stop...

        Power lifting prowess: Clubs share the load of competition

        premium_icon Power lifting prowess: Clubs share the load of competition

        News Power lifting is becoming more popular, with the Granville Hockey Club hosting...

        CROSS COUNTRY: Riverside's rising running stars

        premium_icon CROSS COUNTRY: Riverside's rising running stars

        News It was a sibling effort for Kobe and Sedona Renton when they powered over the...