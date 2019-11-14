Angie Kent with her brothers Josh, left, and Brad in a scene from The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

BRAD Kent laughs at the suggestion he would sabotage his sister's search for love.

The Buderim-based personal trainer returns to our screens in tonight's Bachelorette finale, after going undercover in the first episode, to help his older sister Angie choose between her final two suitors, Carlin Sterritt and Timm Hanly.

Earlier this week reports started circulating online that Mr Kent had a rumoured 'feud' with Mr Hanly and warned his sister off choosing the tradie.

"Rumours have come out and firstly, I would never say that," he told the Daily. "In the end it was my sister's decision.

"Carlin was my pick from the start. He seemed very genuine and super nice.

"Timm, to be honest, was a little bit of a surprise. I didn't think he would not go far - when I was there with him he had me in stitches - but I questioned if he was there for a serious relationship with my sister. But at the final two he fully turned me around and had me 100 per cent sold from the chats we had.

"I definitely didn't have a bad word to say about either of them. I think Angie wanted us as a family to choose one but I honestly couldn't. I don't think I gave her an answer. I was torn between the two."

The Bachelorette Angie Kent with her final two suitors Carlin, left, and Timm. Supplied by Channel 10.

Viewers will see Ms Kent declare her love for one of the two men tonight. It's the first time the 29-year-old has ever said the L word to a boyfriend.

"I didn't want to say it because the audience wanted it. I wanted to mean it," she said. "I waited to see how I was feeling and in that moment I felt it. That's all I wanted, someone I can fall in love with."

Ms Kent said she will find it hard to relive the roller coaster of emotions of tonight's finale.

"I was so excited to be picking the person that I hope I get to spend my life with but saying goodbye to someone I adore so much was really hard," she said.

"The happiness is almost overshadowed a little by the goodbye. I'm not good at goodbyes. I find them really hard and I hate hurting people.

"You have this speech you think of but I let it all go out the window and spoke from my heart and gut."

As a former Gogglebox TV critic and longtime fan of the show, Ms Kent has prepared herself for the possibility of public backlash over her final choice.

"Australians are a very passionate audience and they love to give their opinions, I'm saying that for myself too, but at the end of the day no one else is in it except for me and the boys," she said.

"If I'm happy I hope the rest of Australia is happy for me. I've been so open and honest and vulnerable the entire time. I know I've made the right choice for me, so as long as I'm happy and he's happy I hope viewers are happy."

The Bachelorette finale airs tonight at 7.30 on Ten/WIN.