'I will punch you in the belly and kill your baby'

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
27th Feb 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:15 PM
A YOUNG man told his sister "I will punch you in the belly and kill your baby" and told his mother she did not deserve to be a grandmother.

The man pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 19 to two breaches of a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said during one DV offence, the defendant place a phone under a door in an attempt to film his mother and then told her she didn't deserve to be a grandmother.

She said in another incident, he told his sister who is 25 weeks pregnant "I will punch you in the belly and kill your baby".

Defence lawyer Rowan King said his client had bipolar disorder and between his immaturity and drug use, he struggled with anger issues.

He said his client had a "bickering relationship" with his sister.

"He was flicking the tap on and off, annoying his sister. She came over and grabbed him," Mr King said about the events leading up to the kill baby comment.

After the comment, the sister slapped the defendant.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale ordered the young man to a 12 month probation order and recorded convictions.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

domestic violence offences rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

