I wish I had donated blood a lot sooner

Jordan Philp
by

I FINALLY rolled up my sleeves and donated blood.

My only regret is I wish I had done it sooner.

Within an hour of walking into the Australian Red Cross Blood Service Donor Centre in Hervey Bay I had filled out the forms, donated blood and had a free sausage roll and milkshake.

And all it cost was a pinch of pain and almost half a litre of my blood.

It's a small, mostly painless, sacrifice that is worthy to to make every few months when you think about the good it does.

Each donation can save three lives.

Aside from feeling chuffed about donating and the free food, there's one thing that makes me want to go back.

The atmosphere.

It didn't feel like I was there to have half a litre of blood taken from my body, it felt more like I was catching up with friends.

The staff were welcoming and the other donors were more than happy to strike up a conversation.

If you have ever thought about donating - do it.

I cannot imagine there would be too many people out there who regret making a donation.

Thank you to the amazing staff at the donor centre for their humour and patience when it came to my unnecessary fear of donating and answering all of my questions.

That's why I'll be back there in February for my plasma donation.

You can visit the Hervey Bay Donor Centre at 43 Hunter St, Pialba or phone  13 14 95 to make an appointment.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
