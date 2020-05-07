‘I won’t be bullied’: Titans star hits back at NRL

Under-fire Titans forward Bryce Cartwright has hit back at coverage of his rejection of the NRL's flu vaccination, declaring he "won't be bullied into making decisions that could impact my health."

Cartwright ignited national debate when it was revealed he rejected the flu vaccination, viewed by the NRL as crucial to the biosecurity measures which will allow the season to restart on the 28th.

Even Prime Minister Scott Morrison weighed into the debate, declaring on Wednesday that the NRL should enforce a "no jab, no play" policy.

But Cartwright now says he - and other players with similar views - should not be forced into being vaccinated, sharing a fiery post on social media just days after his wife did the same.

"Not once have I said I am anti-vaccinations," he wrote.

"I've never claimed to be a doctor or a medical professional and I have never told anyone what they should or shouldn't do in regards to vaccinations.

"I stand for the freedom to choose what goes into our bodies. I am pro-choice, pro-informed consent and pro-medical freedom."

"I have nothing against people who choose to vaccinate … so to label me an 'anti-vaxxer' is spreading misinformation."

"The flu shot is not mandatory in the NRL at the moment.

"Players have been offered a waiver to sign if we don't want it. Giving us the ultimatum of get the shot or be stood down is coercion, and leaking private medical information, well that's illegal."

"As for me being the first and apparently only one declining the shot is bulls**t and far from the truth."

It has been revealed that a number of other players have rejected the vaccination - including a number of Raiders players whose religious beliefs preclude them from any vaccinations.

"These are our bodies and we decide what goes in them," he continued.

"I know people in my industry with vaccine-injured children and the herd NEVER stuck around for them.

"I won't be bullied into making decisions that could impact my health and the health of my family.

"Thank you for all the messages to those standing in solidarity, I see you."

Originally published as 'I won't be bullied': Titans star hits back at NRL