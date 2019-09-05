‘I won’t rest until I make them pay’

THE little brother of a former Hells Angel bikie Ben "Notorious" Geppert died in a popular Gold Coast park last night, after being stabbed in the back.

Harrison Geppert, 17, was found in Frascott Park, Varsity Lakes, about 5.35pm yesterday. Emergency crews arrived soon after but could not save him.

Police are investigating whether an ongoing feud between Harrison Geppert and a group of other teenagers led to the fatal attack at the popular dog park.

Ben Geppert's clothing line BG Premium Apparel last night posted to Instagram that he won't rest until he's made the person responsible for his brother's death pay.

"Rest in paradise Harry Geppert I love you my little brother! I love you more then anything regardless of the things that have gone on in our family your still my blood and I promise I won't rest till I have made this person pay!" (sic)

BG Premium Apparel post September 4, 2019 after teenager found stabbed to death on the Gold Coast in a Varsity Lakes park. PICTURE: BG PREMIUM APPAREL

The Bulletin understands police have a number of persons of interest and have spoken to a number of people in relation to the death, although nobody had been arrested late last night.

It is not known whether Geppert was attacked at the park or if he was stabbed elsewhere and walked to the park. Sources told the Bulletin if it didn't happen in the park, it would have happened very close to the park.

Acting detective Superintendent Brendan Smith said from the scene last night that police were appealing for witnesses to come forward with information.

"About 5.35pm police were called to the dog park who located a male person who is now deceased," Supt Smith said.

"It looks like he is in his late teens.

"We are keen to talk to anyone who was in the area at the time. Particularly anyone who may have been walking their dog or cars going past with dashcams."

Police at the scene of the stabbing. AAP Image/Richard Gosling

He said it was unclear what the cause of death was at this point, but police are treating it as suspicious.

"It would appear he probably has a stab wound, but it is not clear if that was the cause of death.

"There's conflicting versions of how he got there and where he came from, so at this point it would be too early to say what happened."

He said police did not have anyone in custody at this point, with officers notifying Geppert's family late last night of his death.

"It's important for the family particularly (that) we give them some closure at (our) earliest opportunity."

Police combed the scene last night following the stabbing. AAP Image/Richard Gosling

Police officers door knocked residents living nearby to the crime scene and combed the scene with torches and police dogs while Polair flew overhead.

Gold Coast City Council staff who monitor the park's network of CCTV cameras have been contacted and are combing through footage to determine whether the incident was caught on one of seven cameras watching over the park.

"I have been in contact with our CCTV monitoring staff and they are going through all vision possible to assist police with their inquiries," area councillor Hermann Vorster told the Bulletin.

Ben Geppert last week. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Ben Geppert rose to notoriety around the Coast for his antics on Instagram and ongoing arguments with other well-known former gang members.

Last month, Ben Geppert's former neighbour's home was shot at in Carrara. Police are investigating whether or not it was a failed attack on Geppert.

There is nothing suggesting the two incidents are related.

Late last night, Ben Geppert's fiancee Allaina Vader posted to Instagram that the pair were shattered.

If you have any information that can assist the investigation, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.