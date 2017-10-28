Ian will lose his pride and joy at Relay for Life

Ian Waite will be clean shaven for the first time in 32 years when his moustache comes off.

IAN Waite will lose his pride and joy at Relay for Life tonight.

The 63-year-old Hervey Bay city Rotarian will have a clean-shaven face for the first time in 32 years when his moustache comes off.

"My wife bullied me into it," Ian said.

"I might have to go into hibernation for a few months while it grows back," he said.

Ian's inspiration for raising much needed funds for cancer comes from a story close to his heart.

"I lost my mate Malcolm to leukaemia about ten years ago and the last wedding he photographed before he died was my son's," Ian said.

"He died three weeks later."

Ian said Malcolm was just one of many friends he's lost to cancer.