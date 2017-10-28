News

Ian will lose his pride and joy at Relay for Life

Ian Waite will be clean shaven for the first time in 32 years when his moustache comes off.
Ian Waite will be clean shaven for the first time in 32 years when his moustache comes off. Contributed
Amy Formosa
by

IAN Waite will lose his pride and joy at Relay for Life tonight.

The 63-year-old Hervey Bay city Rotarian will have a clean-shaven face for the first time in 32 years when his moustache comes off.

"My wife bullied me into it," Ian said.

"I might have to go into hibernation for a few months while it grows back," he said.

Ian's inspiration for raising much needed funds for cancer comes from a story close to his heart.

"I lost my mate Malcolm to leukaemia about ten years ago and the last wedding he photographed before he died was my son's," Ian said.

"He died three weeks later."

Ian said Malcolm was just one of many friends he's lost to cancer.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  fraser coast hervey bay relay for life

Fraser Coast Chronicle
RELAY FOR LIFE: Almost 600 gather at Hervey Bay event

RELAY FOR LIFE: Almost 600 gather at Hervey Bay event

At 5pm, $70,000 of the $80,000 fundraising target had been raised.

NEW BUSINESS: Coffee and treats at Maryborough cafe

Nikki Boston at her café in Maryborough, MMM Trading. It opened in Melville St about three weeks ago.

A new business has opened in Maryborough.

Ram raid causes $100,000 in damage to Fraser Coast business

The damage that was done to Glenwood's Pacific Petroleum service station after a ram raid at the business on Friday night.

The business was forced to close on Saturday to carry out repairs.

Readers outraged over shoot to kill high risk dingoes

Under the current strategy, rangers are allowed to shoot "high-risk” dingoes which repeatedly interact with visitors.

89 per cent believe we need to rethink the rules.

Local Partners